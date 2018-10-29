शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बोल्ड फोटो शेयर करने पर ट्रोल हुई एक्ट्रेस, अब बोली- 'जो सेक्स वर्कर शरीर बेचती हैं क्या वो...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 05:02 PM IST
shweta salve
shweta salve - फोटो : instagram
ख़बर सुनें
इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक्ट्रेस श्वेता साल्वे की तस्वीरें तहलका मचा रही हैं । इस बार उन्होंने अपनी जो फोटो शेयर की हैं वो ट्रोलर्स के लिए हैं । कुछ दिन पहले लोगों ने उन्हें ड्रिंकिंग और स्मोकिंग करने को लेकर ट्रोल किया था और कहा था कि वे अपनी बेटी के लिए एक बुरा उदाहरण पेश कर रही हैं।
उन्होंने इसी का जवाब बेहद बोल्ड तरीके से दिया। जवाब में उन्होंने एक और फोटो ट्वीट की और लिखा -हां मैं ड्रिंक करती हूं और स्मोक करती हूं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि बस इसलिए कि वो स्मोक करती हैं और ड्रिंक करती हैं वो एक खराब मॉम नहीं हो सकती हैं। 

View this post on Instagram

A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke ... I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive , don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults ... Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me :) . Live and Let Live ✌🏼.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop 👊🏼 . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout

A post shared by ⓢⓗⓥⓔⓣⓐ ⓢⓐⓛⓥⓔ (@shveshve) on



श्वेता ने लोगों से पूछा कि क्या आपने मेरी जिंदगी खराब होते हुए देखा है? क्या आपने मुझे बेरोजगार देखा है? क्या आपने मुझे अपने बच्चे से दूर देखा है? मैं एक एक्टर हूं, डांसर हूं, एक मल्टीटास्किंग मदर हूं।  मेरे पास बहुत अच्छे दोस्त हैं और मैं उन्हें और वे मुझे प्यार करते हैं। 

उन्होंने आगे ट्रोलर्स से पूछा कि क्या जो सेक्स वर्कर अपने परिवार और अपने बच्चों के पालन-पोषण के लिए अपना शरीर बेचती हैं तो वे एक बैड मॉम हैं?श्वेता ने लिखा, 'किसी को भी किसी दूसरों को जज करने का अधिकार नहीं होता है। मेरे माता-पिता ने मुझे अच्छे-बुरे की बेहतर समझ दी है। वे भी स्मोक और ड्रिंक करते हैं ।'

View this post on Instagram

'मेरे पैरेंट्स ने मेरी अच्छी परवरिश की है । आज जीवन के इस पड़ाव पर मैं अपनी जिंदगी में आजाद हूं और मेरे माता-पिता ने मुझे अपनी मर्जी से कुछ भी करने की आजादी दी है। वे इतने खुले विचार के हैं कि आज मैं उनके साथ बैठकर ड्रिंक कर सकती हूं और मैं अपने बच्चे के साथ भी ऐसे ही रहूंगी।'

बता दें कि श्वेता कई रियलिटी शो 'डांस इंडिया डांस', 'झलक दिखला जा' और 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' जैसे शो में नजर आ चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा 'हिप हिप हुर्रे' और 'कहीं किसी रोज' जैसे सीरियल्स में भी काम किया है ।


 

shweta salve श्वेता साल्वे
