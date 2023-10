Nagpur, Maharasthra: Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami Utsav of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this year.



The ceremony will be held in Nagpur on October 24 in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. pic.twitter.com/Ktt2I0clqF