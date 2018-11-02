शहर चुनें

रिलीज होते ही हिट हुआ शाहरुख की फिल्म 'जीरो' का ट्रेलर, यूजर्स बोले- बउआ सिंह तो बड़े कमाल की चीज है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 06:31 PM IST
zero
zero
शाहरुख खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म जीरो का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। फैंस सुबह से ही ट्रेलर का इंतजार कर रहे थे और अब से थोड़ी से पहले ही ट्रेलर रिलीज किया गया है। रिलीज के साथ ही शाहरुख की इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर ट्रेंडिंग में शामिल हो गया। ट्विटर पर #ZeroTrailer ट्रेंड कर रहा है। ट्रेलर देखकर पता चलता है कि यह कहानी मेरठ में रहने वाले बउआ सिंह की है, जो भले कद छोटे हैं, लेकिन उनके इरादे बहुत मजबूत हैं।
zero movie trailer zero trailer zero shah rukh khan #zero katrina kaif anushka sharma जीरो जीरो ट्रेलर शाहरुख खान #zerotrailer aanand l rai
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

