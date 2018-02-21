People like us who have just started our career get very tense with such things(case filed for hurting muslim sentiments), I am happy with the order of Supreme Court. Main sabko thank you kehna chahoongi support karne ke liye: #PriyaPrakashWarrier #OruAdaarLove pic.twitter.com/SB7dfSBO6i— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
सिर्फ इंसान ही नहीं बल्कि रोबोट भी एक्टर शाहरुख खान के प्यार में पागल है। दुनिया की नागरिकता हासिल करने वाली पहली रोबोट ह्यूमनॉएड भी किंग खान के प्यार में गिरफ्त है।
21 फरवरी 2018