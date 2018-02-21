शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर प्रिया प्रकाश ने दिया ऐसा बयान, फिर से हो जाएंगे दीवाने

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 09:56 PM IST
Priya Prakash Warrier reaction on supreme court order on Oru Adaar Love song
साउथ इंडियन एक्ट्रेस प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर के खिलाफ सभी एफआईआर पर रोक लगा दी गई है। मुसलमानों की भावना आहत होने को लेकर दर्ज हुए केस पर दिए फैसले पर प्रिया ने कहा है 'हमारे जैसे लोग जिन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत की है, उनके लिए ऐसी चीजें बहुत तनावपूर्ण होती हैं, मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश से खुश हूं। मैं सबको इसके लिए शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहूंगी।'
 


बता दें कि डेब्यू फिल्म 'ओरू अदार लव' के एक गाने को मुस्लिमों की भावनाओं को आहत करने वाला करार देते हुए उनके खिलाफ फतवा जारी किया गया है। मुस्लिम संगठनों का कहना है कि फिल्म का गाना 'मानिक्या मलाराया पूवी' उनकी भावनाओं को आहत करता है।

oru adaar love priya prakash warrier supreme court

