'पानीपत' में कृति सेनन के डायलॉग पर पेशवा बाजीराव के वंशज को आपत्ति, लगाया बदनाम करने का आरोप

Getting a chance to play Sadashiv Rao Bhau has been an amazing & overwhelming experience... A True Patriot & Leader... His Strength, Valour & Resilience was our way of showcasing the true spirit of the Maratha Empire that protected India for over 100 years... can’t wait to share the film with all of you... 1 week to go... #panipat 6th December @agppl @kritisanon @duttsanjay @ashutoshgowariker @sunita.gowariker @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:08pm PST