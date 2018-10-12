कैलाश खेर, विकास बहल, तन्मय भट्ट, गुरसिमरन खंभा, आलोक नाथ जैसी शख्सियत पर ऐसे आरोप से सारा फिल्म जगत सकते में है। आगे देखना है कि ये कैंपेन कितने दिनों तक चलेगा और कितने लोगों के राज खुलेंगे।
An experience led me to leave my profession which I loved. Harassment doesn’t mean to touch me, it means to make my life hell. I was too miserable. I didn’t talk to anybody about it. It was my Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 director. His name is Umesh (Umesh Ghadge): Mandana Karimi. #Metoo pic.twitter.com/wNOKUTdESC— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018
Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song,putting other people in the song saying this is last minute decision. Calling me early on set, asking me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear, keeping me waiting: Mandana Karimi on #Metoo pic.twitter.com/eucTEAscJQ— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018
कोरियोग्राफर फराह खान ने अपने भाई एवं निर्देशक साजिद खान पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों को ‘दुखद’ बताते हुए कहा कि उसे प्रायश्चित करना होगा। ट्विटर पर जारी एक बयान में फराह ने कहा कि वह यौन उत्पीड़न का सामना करने वाली महिलाओं के साथ खड़ीं हैं।
12 अक्टूबर 2018