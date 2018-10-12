शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
अब Metoo में फंसे 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टर, मंदाना करीमी ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 06:45 PM IST
Mandana Karimi
Mandana Karimi
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड में #MeToo अभियान जोरो पर है। इस मामले में अब तक कई बड़ी हस्तियों का नाम सामने आ चुका है। यौन शोषण के आरोपों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए बॉलीवुड के तमाम बड़े निर्माता, निर्देशक और कलाकार, जिन पर आरोप लग रहा है उनके साथ काम करने को मना कर रहे हैं।
कैलाश खेर, डायरेक्टर विकास बहल, मॉडल जुल्फी सैयद, साजिद खान और आलोक नाथ जैसे कई बड़े नाम अब तक सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप का सामना कर रहे हैं। आए दिन एक नया नाम सामने आने से बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी हैरान हैं।

ताजा आरोप 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टर उमेश गडके पर लगा है। उमेश पर यह आरोप मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस मंदाना करीमी ने लगाए हैं। मंदाना ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा- एक अनुभव ने मुझे अपने प्रोफेशन से दूर कर दिया जिसे में पसंद करती थी। उत्पीड़न का मतलब छूना नहीं है, इसका मतलब मेरा जीवन नरक बनाना है। मैं बहुत दु:खी थी5। मैंने इसके बारे में किसी से बात नहीं की। ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टर उमेश गडगे हैं।
  कैलाश खेर, विकास बहल, तन्मय भट्ट, गुरसिमरन खंभा, आलोक नाथ जैसी शख्सियत पर ऐसे आरोप से सारा फिल्म जगत सकते में है। आगे देखना है कि ये कैंपेन कितने दिनों तक चलेगा और कितने लोगों के राज खुलेंगे। 
 

mandana karimi metoo sexual harassment kya kool hain hum
