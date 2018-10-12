An experience led me to leave my profession which I loved. Harassment doesn’t mean to touch me, it means to make my life hell. I was too miserable. I didn’t talk to anybody about it. It was my Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 director. His name is Umesh (Umesh Ghadge): Mandana Karimi. #Metoo pic.twitter.com/wNOKUTdESC

Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song,putting other people in the song saying this is last minute decision. Calling me early on set, asking me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear, keeping me waiting: Mandana Karimi on #Metoo pic.twitter.com/eucTEAscJQ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018