पहली बार कांस पहुंचने पर माहिर खान ने बयां की दिल की बात, ऐसा बताया अनुभव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 02:48 PM IST
Mahira Khan shared her experience on social media with photo
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रस माहिरा खान इन दिनों 71वें कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। वह पहली बार कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल का हिस्सा बनीं। कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में पहली बार डेब्यू करने पर माहिरा ने अब सोशल मीडिया पर खुशी जाहिर की है साथ ही एक पोस्ट के जरिए अपने दिल की बात और कांस के अपने अनुभव को भी शेयर किया है। 
माहिरा खान ने इंस्टाग्राम पर डिजाइनर निकोलस जेब्रान की ड्रेस में अपनी एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए अपना अनुभव बयां किया। उन्होंने लिखा- 'ओ कांस तुम मेरे दिल का टुकड़ा जैसे हो, मेरे लिए अपनी बाहें खोलने से लिए शुक्रिया। मैंने सोचा है कि कांस के अपने पूरे अनुभव को मैं लिखूं, लेकिन मैं ऐसा लव लैटर एक दिन जरूर लिखूंगी।'   

Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you. As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days. All these talented women had one thing in common - they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. It is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up. It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times. It was even more amazing to get all these lovely msgs from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee! We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again. My @seherhafeez I love you. @amarfaiz for giving it your all. @shakeelbinafzal for keeping up with the insanity and @manekaharisinghani for being there always💞 Loreal Pakistan 🇵🇰, we did it! Thank you loreal Paris for having us.. can’t wait to see you again! À bientôt, Love love love X #lorealparis #lorealcannes #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 Ramzan Mubarak to all✨🌙 📸 by @happymonday 💞

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



शाहरुख खान की हीरोइन ने आगे लिखा- 'जिस समय में कांस जाने के लिए अपनी कार में बैठी, तो एयरपोर्ट के रास्ते में मेरे दिल में कई ख्याल आ रहे थे। उस समय मैं खुद अब तक सबसे ज्यादा सशक्त महिला समझ रही थी।' 

आपको बता दें कि माहिर खान लॉरियल की पहली पाकिस्तानी ब्रांड एंबेसडर हैं। माहिरा इससे पहले भी कांस को लेकर अपना अनुभव शेयर कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने कांस के दौरान प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा था कि वह कान्स को लेकर काफी घबराई हुई हैं। सब लोग मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि यह बहुत ही एक्साइटिंग होने वाला है। इस पर मैं उन लोगों से कहती हूं, 'मैं ऐसा महसूस कर रही हूं, जैसे मैं पाकिस्तानी टीम की प्लेयर हूं लेकिन मैं यहां अकेले खेलूंगी।'  आपको बता दें कि माहिर खान शाहरुख खान की फिल्म रईस में मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आ चुकी हैं।  
mahira khan cannes film festival laurial

