Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mahesh Babu had such a reaction on shahrukh khan film jawan king khan replied read details inside

Mahesh Babu: शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'जवान' को महेश बाबू ने बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर, किंग खान के जवाब ने लूटी महफिल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्रियंका नेगी Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2023 11:13 PM IST
महेश बाबू और जवान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

शाहरुख खान ने एक बार फिर यह साबित कर दिया है कि वो बॉलीवुड के किंग खान हैं। पठान के बाद उनकी फिल्म जवान बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है। जवान ने पहले दिन की कमाई में कई ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए हैं। हिंदी, तमिल और तेलुगू में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने घेरलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ ओपनिंग मिली। जवान का क्रेज फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। थिएटर में फैंस जमकर फिल्म का मजा ले रहे हैं। शाहरुख के एक एक एक्शन सीन पर थिएटर में सीटियां और तालियां बज रही हैं।

शाहरुख की फिल्म जवान हर तरफ से वाहवाही लूटी रही है। हाल ही में साउथ के सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ने फिल्म देखने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी। जिसके बाद अब उन्होंने फिल्म देख ली है। उन्होंने फिल्म का शानदार रिव्यू देते हुए इसे ब्लॉकबस्टर बताया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'जवान… ब्लॉकबस्टर सिनेमा… एटली किंग के साथ किंग साइज एंटरटेनमेंट है। शाहरुख खान ने बेस्ट फिल्म दी है। आभा, करिश्मा ने भी कमाल का काम किया है। वह स्क्रीन पर आग लगा रहे हैं।'

महेश बाबू - फोटो : social media
शाहरुख खान ने महेश बाबू को उनके प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया कहा, उन्होंने लिखा, 'बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। हर कोई इतना एक्साइटेड है कि आपको यह पसंद आई। आपको और फैमिली को बहुत सारा प्यार। आपके काइंड वर्ड सुनकर बहुत एक्साइटमेंट हुआ, एंटरटेनमेंट के लिए अब और मेहनत करते रहेंगे।लव यू माई फ्रेंड।' वहीं, महेश बाबू के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर एटली ने लिखा, 'सर, आपके इन शब्दों ने सचमुच मेरा दिन बना दिया है। हमारे लिए बहुत मायने रखता है। लव यू सर, जल्द ही मिलते हैं सर।'

शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की फिल्म निर्माण कंपनी रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म ‘जवान’ करीब 350 करोड़ रुपये में बनी फिल्म है और अपनी लागत के 20 फीसदी से ज्यादा की कमाई पहले ही दिन करके उसने एक ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म बनने की तरफ कदम बढ़ा दिए हैं। फिल्म को समीक्षकों और दर्शकों ने समान रूप से पसंद किया है और माना जा रहा है कि फिल्म पहले ही वीकएंड में 200 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई का आंकड़ा सिर्फ घरेलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पार कर जाएगी।
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
