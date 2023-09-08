असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
शाहरुख खान ने एक बार फिर यह साबित कर दिया है कि वो बॉलीवुड के किंग खान हैं। पठान के बाद उनकी फिल्म जवान बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है। जवान ने पहले दिन की कमाई में कई ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए हैं। हिंदी, तमिल और तेलुगू में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने घेरलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ ओपनिंग मिली। जवान का क्रेज फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। थिएटर में फैंस जमकर फिल्म का मजा ले रहे हैं। शाहरुख के एक एक एक्शन सीन पर थिएटर में सीटियां और तालियां बज रही हैं।
#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… 💥💥💥 @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… 👏👏👏 The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here 🔥🔥🔥!! Jawan will break his own records……— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023
Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023
