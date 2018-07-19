शहर चुनें

'नरागासूरन' की रिलीज को सेंसर बोर्ड ने दी हरी झंडी, बिना कट के हुई पास

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 19 Jul 2018 05:54 PM IST
Naragasooran
Naragasooran
लगातार हो रही देरी के बाद आखिरकार फिल्म निर्माता कार्तिक नरेन की फिल्म ''नरागासूरन'' रिलीज के लिए तैयार है। फिल्म को बिना किसी कट के UA सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया है। दर्शकों को इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार था।
खबर आ रही है कि सेंसर बोर्ड ने फिल्म देख ली है और यू/ए सर्टिफिकेट के साथ पास कर दिया। पूरी फिल्म 110 मिनट की है। इस फिल्म में अरविंद स्वामी, श्रीया सरन, संदीप किशन, आत्ममिका और इंद्रजीत जैसे कलाकार हैं।

फिल्म के निर्माता कार्तिक नरेन ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा- 'नरागासूरन'को सेंसर बोर्ड ने पास कर दिया है। जल्द ही फिल्म की रिलीज डेट की भी घोषणा की जाएगी। ट्रेलर जल्द आएगा। फिल्म को लेकर दर्शक अच्छे खासे उत्साहित हैं।

 

 
