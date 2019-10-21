शहर चुनें

kader khan birthday special: was Amitabh Bachan responsible for ruining kader khan career

Exclusive: क्या सच में अमिताभ बच्चन के कारण खत्म हो गया था कादर खान का करियर?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 04:12 PM IST
कादर खान
कादर खान - फोटो : पीटीआई
हिंदी सिनेमा के मशहूर कलाकार कादर खान का जन्मदिन 22 अक्तूबर को होता है, उनके जन्मदिन पर जानिए अमिताभ बच्चन और कादर खान का चौंकाने वाला किस्सा, दोनों ने कई फिल्मों में एकसाथ काम किया । कादर खान एक अच्छे हास्य कलाकार और खलनायक तो रहे ही, संवाद लेखक के तौर पर भी उन्होंने तमाम सुपरहिट फिल्में दी हैं।अमिताभ बच्चन को यह मुकाम देने के पीछे कादर खान का बड़ा हाथ था लेकिन कादर खान के करियर के खत्म होने के पीछे भी अमिताभ का बड़ा हाथ था।

बात करीब कुछ साल पहले की है, कादर खान अपने कुछ पुराने पत्रकार मित्रों के साथ बैठे गपशप कर रहे थे और जिक्र निकल आया अमिताभ बच्चन का। पहले तो कादर खान देर तक इस मसले पर कुछ नहीं बोले। बोले क्या दरअसल वह अमिताभ बच्चन का नाम सुनकर बिल्कुल शांत हो गए थे। फिर, उन्होंने जो कुछ कहा उसे सुनकर हर कोई अवाक रह गया था।
कादर खान
कादर खान - फोटो : पीटीआई
