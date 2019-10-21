Exclusive: क्या सच में अमिताभ बच्चन के कारण खत्म हो गया था कादर खान का करियर?

{"_id":"5dad76d38ebc3e014e281797","slug":"kader-khan-birthday-special-was-amitabh-bachan-responsible-for-ruining-kader-khan-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kader khan
- फोटो : ट्विटर