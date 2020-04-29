Irrfan Khan Death News Live Updates: इरफान खान का निधन, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड

LiveIrrfan Khan Death News Live Updates: इरफान खान का निधन, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड
Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020
My humble tributes to Irrfan and deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans across the globe!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 29, 2020
(2/2)
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas 🙏
2020 में रिलीज होने जा रही अक्षय कुमार की पहली फिल्म 'सूर्यवंशी' का ट्रेलर सोमवार को लॉन्च होने जा रहा है।
2 मार्च 2020