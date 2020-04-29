शहर चुनें

Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   irrfan khan death today live updates latest news in hindi

Live

Irrfan Khan Death News Live Updates: इरफान खान का निधन, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 02:05 PM IST
irrfan khan death today live updates latest news in hindi
इरफान खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

  • बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन
  • इरफान खान के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड
  • इरफान खान ने मुंबई में ली आखिरी सांस
  • सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस और सितारे दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि
लाइव अपडेट

02:02 PM, 29-Apr-2020

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने जाहिर किया शोक

बॉलीवुड में शॉटगन के नाम से मशहूर अभिनेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने भी इरफान खान के निधन पर शोक जाहिर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

02:01 PM, 29-Apr-2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने किया इरफान को याद

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने भी इरफान खान को याद करते हुए ट्वीट किया है।
01:54 PM, 29-Apr-2020

अमिताभ बच्चन ने इरफान खान को दी सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने इरफान खान को सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दी है। अमिताभ ने ट्वीट करते हुए इरफान खान को याद किया है।

01:31 PM, 29-Apr-2020

Irrfan Khan Death News Live Updates: इरफान खान का निधन, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान ने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है। मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में इरफान ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली। अभिनेता के निधन पर आम सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के साथ ही साथ सितारे भी श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। बता दे कि इरफान खान ने सिर्फ टीवी और बॉलीवुड में ही नहीं बल्कि हॉलीवुड में भी अपना दमखम दिखाया था। इरफान खान के निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड सहित, खिलाड़ी, नेता और हॉलीवुड के सितारे भी श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।
irrfan khan
Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना
India News

भारत में कोरोना: कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती के लिए अध्यादेश लाएगी केरल सरकार

29 अप्रैल 2020

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन
Bollywood

भावप्रवण अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन, मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों ने इरफान को बना दिया सिनेमा का महारथी, 'पान सिंह तोमर' से लेकर बन चुके 'मदारी' भी

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान के निधन पर गमगीन हुआ बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

इरफान खान के निधन पर गमगीन हुआ बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ-रवीना समेत इन सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान का 54 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया
Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: इरफान खान के निधन से सोशल मीडिया पर आया आंसुओं का सैलाब, यूजर्स बोले- 'आखिरी सांस तक आप याद आओगे'

29 अप्रैल 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अचानक बदला अमेरिका का रुख, व्हाइट हाउस ने ट्विटर पर पीएम मोदी को किया अनफॉलो

29 अप्रैल 2020

Char dham yatra 2020: Kedarnath Dham Doors Open Today in Lockdown awesome photos
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा: छह माह के लिए खुला केदारनाथ धाम, तस्वीरों में देखें अद्भुत - अकल्पनीय छटा

29 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर कोरिया के नेता किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

केवल किम जोंग उन ही नहीं, उत्तर कोरिया के कई नेता-अधिकारी भी हुए हैं अचानक गायब

29 अप्रैल 2020

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

ईश्वर की सिफारिश लेकर फिल्मों में काम मांगने जाया करते थे पंकज त्रिपाठी, सुनाया मजेदार किस्सा

29 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना के चार महीने: इतने अमेरिकी 20 साल चले वियतनाम युद्ध में भी नहीं मरे

29 अप्रैल 2020

