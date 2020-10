मशहूर कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइनर भानु अथैया का निधन, भारत के लिए जीता था पहला ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, dies after prolonged illness, says her daughter

India’s first #AcademyAward winner, Bhanu Athaiya, has passed away. She was 91, and leaves behind a legacy of Indian costume design. Her last films were #AamirKhan’s Lagaan and #ShahRukhKhan’s Swades. pic.twitter.com/64dcCbqCcZ