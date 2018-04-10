शहर चुनें

इस साल शादी की खबरों पर रणवीर का बड़ा खुलासा, दीपिका पहले ही कह चुकी हैं बड़ी बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 06:26 PM IST
फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ के बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने के बाद फैंस रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण को जल्द से जल्द शादी के बंधन में बंधे देखना चाहते हैं। पिछले काफी दिनों से दोनों की शादी की खबरें हर तरफ छाई हुईं हैं। कहा जा रहा था कि इस साल के अंत तक दोनों शादी कर लेंगे। इस बीच रणवीर ने फाइनली इस बारे में कुछ कहा है।
ranveer singh deepika padukone

