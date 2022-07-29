Good Luck Jerry Twitter Review: दर्शकों को भा गई जान्हवी की एक्टिंग, फिल्म को बताया बढ़िया 'टाइमपास'

बॉलीवुड की अदाकारा जान्हवी कपूर की फिल्म गुड लक जेरी रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद दर्शक इसका बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। हालांकि ये फिल्म सिनेमाघरों की बजाय डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हुई है। सिद्धार्थ सेन द्वारा निर्देशित और आनंद एल राय के कलर येलो प्रोडक्शंस, लाइका प्रोडक्शंस और महावीर जैन द्वारा निर्मित यह फिल्म दर्शकों के लिए घर बैठे छुट्टियां बिताने के लिए बेहतरीन मटीरियल है। दर्शकों ने ट्विटर पर इस फिल्म को ठीक-ठाक रिव्यू दिया है।
#GoodLuckJerryReview #GoodLuckJerry film is a package of full surprise & entertainment . #JanhviKapoor's desi avtar will stun you.— 𝓚𝓞𝓜𝓐𝓛 𝓢𝓗𝓐𝓡𝓜𝓐 (@Komal_Sharma11) July 29, 2022
Jhanvi shines in this Jerry..
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/NEGUwoq0r2
#GoodLuckJerryReview— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 29, 2022
Woven by Fabulous Script (Remake), a gripping Screenplay, Good Direction & Brilliant Performances, this DARK-Comedy #GoodLuckJerry is Enteratinmenting Watch.
⭐️⭐️⭐️💫
This remake of #Nayanathara's #KolamaavuKokila saved my week.#JhanviKapoor@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/K0dr4BS9kL
REVIEW: #GoodLuckJerry #JanhviKapoor nails this one. Her acting has improved a lot. All the side characters did a fab job. Fun fact: it does make you chuckle. Story has it’s flaws too but you won’t complain much. Overall a nicely executed movie#GoodLuckJerryReview pic.twitter.com/aofIxk3Ymg— Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) July 29, 2022
#GoodLuckJerry 3*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 29, 2022
Good Luck Jerry is a decent feel good timepass material, and yes undoubtedly #JanhviKapoor best performance till date…Well balanced film Overall will turn out to be a big Ott success…. Well done @cypplOfficial,@aanandlrai…. #GoodLuckJerryReview
Situational comedy movie..— Daimyo (@Daimyo81) July 28, 2022
First half average..
Second half good..
One time watch and the best thing you didn't feel bored ..
Last jahnavi is better actress than Sara Ali#GoodLuckJerry#GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar #GoodLuckJerryReview#GoodLuckJerryOnJuly29