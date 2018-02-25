Too shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of sridevi. We have lost a great actor and a person too young. My heartfelt condolence to to the family specially her young daughters. May her soul rest in peace

I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/T3g3nQt4Wd