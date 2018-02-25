शहर चुनें

LIVE: श्रीदेवी का निधन: आज नहीं होगा श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार, दुबई पुलिस करेगी जांच

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 11:38 AM IST
First Bollywood female superstar sridevi passed away live updates of her death
Sridevi Passes away in Dubai
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का निधन हो गया है। 54 साल की श्रीदेवी ने दुबई में आखिरी सांस ली। अपने भतीजे की शादी में शामिल होने दुबई पहुंची, श्रीदेवी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हुई। श्रीदेवी की आकस्मिक मौत से बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। 
दुबई में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद मुंबई पार्थिव शव लाया जाएगा। फिलहाल पार्थिव शरीर दुबई पुलिस के पास है। यूएई के रास अल खैमा से दुबई लाया गया है। अंतिम संस्कार कल हो सकता है। दुबई के कानून के मुताबिक पहले कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पहले स्थानीय पुलिस जांच करेगी, उसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम किया जाएगा। इसके बाद परिवारवालों को शव को सौंपा जाएगा। 

पड़ोसी ने भी जताया शोक

श्रीदेवी के पड़ोसी जीसी घोष ने भी श्रीदेवी की मौत पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को श्रीदेवी के जाने से बहुत बड़ा झटका लगा है।
 

It is a very sad event. It is a loss to the film industry and to India. I have watched many of her films. She used to live in the same area. : GC Ghosh, resident of Andheri on passing away of actress #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/Uc9kNxpFoi

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018


 
