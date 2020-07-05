जेम्स बॉन्ड में काम कर चुके अभिनेता अर्ल कैमरन का 102 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

Bermuda and the world has lost a very special person. So saddened to hear of the passing of Earl Cameron. An icon, legend and pioneer. Britain’s first black film star - he forged ahead and made space for many to follow in his footsteps. A gentleman in all senses of the word who is a true example of just how much change one individual from a very small island can make on the world stage! Often subjected to racial prejudice and never taking on roles that demeaned or stereotyped people of colour he often found worthwhile roles hard to come by. “Unless it was specified that this was a part for a black actor, they would never consider a black actor for the part. And they would never consider changing a white part to a black part. So that was my problem. I got mostly small parts, and that was extremely frustrating – not just for me but for other black actors”. It is high time the immense talent of black artists is recognized and championed. As he stated, “There's a lot of talent out there and I think the British film industry would prosper by using more black talent." 102 at the time of his death he lived a long and remarkable life as a star of stage and screen. #earlcameron #blackexcellence #blacktalent #bermudian

A post shared by Melanie Eddy (@mne_eddy) on Jul 4, 2020 at 10:56am PDT