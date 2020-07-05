शहर चुनें
first black actors in British cinema Earl Cameron died

जेम्स बॉन्ड में काम कर चुके अभिनेता अर्ल कैमरन का 102 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 01:31 PM IST
अर्ल कैमरन
अर्ल कैमरन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
ब्रिटिश फिल्मों में काम करने वाले पहले ब्लैक अभिनेता और जेम्स बॉन्ड फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके अर्ल कैमरन का निधन हो गया है। वह 102 वर्ष के थे। द रॉयल गजट के अनुसार कैमरन का शुक्रवार को ही निधन हो गया। ब्रिटिश अखबार द गार्डियन ने अभिनेता के एजेंट के हवाले से बताया कि एक्टर का निधन इंग्लैंड के घर पर ही हुआ।
कैमरून ने द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के दौरान पैसा कमाने के लिए अभिनय शुरू किया। उन्होंने इरा एल्ड्रिज की पोती से रंगमंचीय भूमिकाओं का प्रशिक्षण लिया।
फिल्मों में उनके आगमन ने ब्रिटिश सिनेमा में मौजूद सभी बाधाओं को तोड़ दिया। कैमरन को 1951 में पूल ऑफ लंदन के लिए कास्ट किया गया। इस फिल्म में उन्होंने जॉनी लैम्बर्ट नाम के व्यक्ति की भूमिका निभाई थी 1950 के दशक में कैमरन ने लगातार फिल्में बनाने का काम किया, कभी खतरनाक डॉक्टर तो कभी विद्रोही नेता जैसी रूढ़िवादी भूमिकाओं में उन्हें खूब पसंद किया गया।
अर्ल कैमरन के निधन से उनके फैंस दुखी हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bermuda and the world has lost a very special person. So saddened to hear of the passing of Earl Cameron. An icon, legend and pioneer. Britain’s first black film star - he forged ahead and made space for many to follow in his footsteps. A gentleman in all senses of the word who is a true example of just how much change one individual from a very small island can make on the world stage! Often subjected to racial prejudice and never taking on roles that demeaned or stereotyped people of colour he often found worthwhile roles hard to come by. “Unless it was specified that this was a part for a black actor, they would never consider a black actor for the part. And they would never consider changing a white part to a black part. So that was my problem. I got mostly small parts, and that was extremely frustrating – not just for me but for other black actors”. It is high time the immense talent of black artists is recognized and championed. As he stated, “There's a lot of talent out there and I think the British film industry would prosper by using more black talent." 102 at the time of his death he lived a long and remarkable life as a star of stage and screen. #earlcameron #blackexcellence #blacktalent #bermudian

A post shared by Melanie Eddy (@mne_eddy) on

earl cameron earl cameron died earl cameron death
