Cruise Drugs Case: एनसीबी ने प्रभाकर सेल के अलावा मुख्य गवाहों से की पूछताछ, डीडीजी ज्ञानेश्वर सिंह ने दी जानकारी

After we came to Mumbai this time, we included 7 witnesses in our investigation. Besides this, some electronic evidence, documentary evidence have also been collected. The team visited the crime scene & attempted to reconstruct the events: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KrbwC7x72M

Investigation is underway, we're doing this on priority. It's an imp & challenging probe that we want to complete at the earliest. Some important witnesses are yet to be included in probe. After examining them, we'll perhaps move towards a conclusion: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh pic.twitter.com/yQzwQOSVXz