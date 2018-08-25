शहर चुनें

अर्जुन कपूर ने जाह्नवी को लेकर कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर हर भाई को होगा उन पर गर्व

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 25 Aug 2018 08:24 PM IST
अर्जुन कपूर और जाह्नवी कपूर
अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बहनों के प्रति प्यार व्यक्त किया है। रक्षाबंधन की पूर्व संध्या पर ‘2 स्टेट्स’ के अभिनेता ने अपनी चचेरी बहन जाह्नवी कपूर की प्रशंसा की है। अर्जुन ने अपनी दो बहनों अंशुला कपूर और खुशी कपूर की भी प्रशंसा की है। 


जाह्नवी ने फिलहाल लक्मे फैशन वीक विंटर फेस्टिवल-2018 में नचिकेत बर्वे के लिए शोस्टॉपर के रूप में शुरुआत की है। इस फैशन वीक में अंशुला और खुशी भी जाह्नवी के साथ हैं। अर्जुन ने फैशन कार्यक्रम से दो तस्वीरें पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- असली शोस्टॉपर्स। अर्जुन और अंशुला बोनी कपूर की पहली पत्नी मोना शौरी के बच्चे हैं, जबकि जाह्नवी और खुशी उनकी दूसरी पत्नी श्रीदेवी की बेटियां हैं।

