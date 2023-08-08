Notifications

Anupam Kher Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Social Media For Reopening Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Cases

Anupam Kher: कश्मीरी हिंदू नरसंहार मामलों की जांच फिर से शुरू, अनुपम खेर ने पीएम मोदी को दिया धन्यवाद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Tue, 08 Aug 2023 06:34 PM IST
सार

अनुपम जल्द ही फिल्म इमरजेंसी में नजर आने वाले हैं। इसमें वह लोकनायक जय प्रकाश नारायण की भूमिका में दिखने वाले हैं। फिल्म के निर्देशन के साथ कंगना रणौत इसमें इंदिरा गांधी का रोल निभाती नजर आने वाली हैं।

Anupam Kher Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Social Media For Reopening Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Cases
अनुपम खेर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
अनुपम खेर अपनी अदाकारी से लाखों दिलों पर राज करते हैं। अपने करियर में उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक परफॉर्मेंस दी हैं। उनकी फिल्म द कश्मीर फाइल्स लोगों को काफी पसंद आई थी। फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी शानदार कलेक्शन किया था। फिल्मों के अलावा अनुपम बेबाकी से अपनी बात लोगों के सामने रखने के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं। अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वह कई मुद्दों पर अपने विचार रखते हैं। 

पीएम मोदी को दिया धन्यवाद
इस बीच मंगलवार (आठ अगस्त) को उन्होंने ट्विटर पर बताया कि वह एक खबर से खुशी और राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार ने सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश नीलकंठ गंजू की हत्या के मामले में लगभग तीन दशकों के बाद अपनी जांच फिर से शुरू कर दी है। ट्विटर पर अनुपम ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हुए एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'ऐतिहासिक...यह जानकर खुशी और राहत मिली कि सरकार ने आखिरकार कश्मीरी हिंदुओं के खिलाफ नरसंहार के मामलों को फिर से खोलने का फैसला किया है। न्यायमूर्ति पं. नीलकंठ गंजू की हत्या की सबसे पहले जांच होनी है। कश्मीरी पंडित समुदाय के लिए इस ऐतिहासिक निर्णय के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद। न्याय में देरी हो सकती है लेकिन न्याय एक दिन जरूर मिलता है। जय हिन्द! #दकश्मीरफाइल्स।" 

इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे अनुपम
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो अनुपम जल्द ही फिल्म इमरजेंसी में नजर आने वाले हैं। इसमें वह लोकनायक जय प्रकाश नारायण की भूमिका में दिखने वाले हैं। फिल्म के निर्देशन के साथ कंगना रणौत इसमें इंदिरा गांधी का रोल निभाती नजर आने वाली हैं। फिल्म में दिवंगत अभिनेता सतीश कौशिक को भी आखिरी बार पर्दे पर देखा जा सकेगा। यह फिल्म 1975 में इंदिरा गांधी की ओर से लगाए गए अपातकाल के इर्द-गिर्द बुनी गई है।
