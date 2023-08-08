लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
अनुपम खेर अपनी अदाकारी से लाखों दिलों पर राज करते हैं। अपने करियर में उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक परफॉर्मेंस दी हैं। उनकी फिल्म द कश्मीर फाइल्स लोगों को काफी पसंद आई थी। फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी शानदार कलेक्शन किया था। फिल्मों के अलावा अनुपम बेबाकी से अपनी बात लोगों के सामने रखने के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं। अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वह कई मुद्दों पर अपने विचार रखते हैं।
HISTORICAL: Happy and relieved to know that Government has finally decided to reopen cases of genocide against Kashmiri Hindus. Murder of Justice Pt. #NeelkanthGanjoo to be investigated first. Thank you PM @narendramodi for this historic decision for #KashmiriPandits community.… pic.twitter.com/7gNymz6fzd— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 8, 2023
