यौन शोषण मामले में फंसे मलयालम अभिनेता दिलीप की मुश्किलें कम नहीं हो रही हैं। एर्नाकुलम की प्रधान सत्र न्यायालय ने 2017 में अभिनेत्री के साथ की गई मारपीट के मामले की आगे की जांच रिपोर्ट में सबूत नष्ट करने के अपराध से दिलीप और उनके दोस्त सरथ की आरोप मुक्त करने वाली याचिकाओं को खारिज कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश और सुनवाई की अगली तारीख दी है।
Kerala | Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has rejected the discharge petitions of accused Malayalam actor Dileep and his friend Sarath from the offence of destroying the evidence in the further investigation report of the 2017 actress assault case.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022
