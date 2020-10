अभिनेत्री सोना अब्राहम की फुटेज पॉर्न साइट पर की गई थी अपलोड, छह साल से लड़ रहीं लड़ाई

I have always been afraid of the society and judgements and I took the abuse accepting as if I deserved it. But I didn't deserve any bit of what I hv went through all these years. I'm proud of myself, and the online abusers and perpetrators of such cyber crimes are the one's who should be ashamed of themselves. Now the #refusetheabuse campaign started by #wcc has given me so much strength and courage to open up and talk about things. I hope to see some changes towards the misogynist and inhumane treatment and attitude.Looking forward @wcc_cinema @par_vathy @manju.warrier @geetu_mohandas @rimakallingal @anjalimenonfilms @priya12418 @cloudy_pearl @poornimaindrajithofficial @bhavzmenon @ramyanambessan @jithujithuav

A post shared by Sona M Abraham (@realsonaabraham) on Oct 15, 2020 at 12:15am PDT