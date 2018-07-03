शहर चुनें

actor farhan akhtar opens up over mumbai bridge collapse

मुंबई हादसे पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा, फरहान अख्तर ने दे डाली ये बड़ी नसीहत

3 Jul 2018
फरहान अख्तर
फरहान अख्तर
देश की आर्थिक नगरी मुंबई में मंगलवार उस वक्त बड़ा हादसा हुआ जब अंधेरी स्टेशन के पास गोखले रोड ओवरब्रिज का एक बड़ा हिस्सा एकाएक गिर गया। इस हादसे से प्रशासन के कान पूरी तरह से खड़े हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में इस हादसे पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का भी गुस्सा फूटा है...

एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने प्रशासन को सुनाते हुए लिखा कि 'यह हादसा प्रशासन की लाचारी को दिखाता है, जबकि मुंबई एक ऐसा शहर है जो राजकोष के लिए सबसे ज्यादा पैसा देता है, इसलिए अच्छा तो किया नहीं लेकिन यह शहर बेहतरी के तो लायक है, शर्मनाक।' 

