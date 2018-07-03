देश की आर्थिक नगरी मुंबई में मंगलवार उस वक्त बड़ा हादसा हुआ जब अंधेरी स्टेशन के पास गोखले रोड ओवरब्रिज का एक बड़ा हिस्सा एकाएक गिर गया। इस हादसे से प्रशासन के कान पूरी तरह से खड़े हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में इस हादसे पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का भी गुस्सा फूटा है...
Andheri bridge collapse is yet another reminder of how pathetic Mumbai’s infrastructure is. For a city that gives so much to the exchequer, we deserve better, if not best. #shame
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 3, 2018
वहीं, फिल्म एक्ट्रेस अदिति राव हैदरी भी इस हादसे से अचंभित हैं और ट्वीट कर लिखा ' मुंबई शहर के लोगों के लिए मेरे दिल में सम्मान बेशुमार है, उनका लचीलापन, उनकी सकारात्मकता और ताकत, मुंबई असल में प्रेरणा के काबिल है।'
So much respect for the people of my city 🙏🏻— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 3, 2018
Their resilience, their positivity and strength... Mumbai you are truly inspiring...
ps- How I wish the infrastructure and the people responsible for it stood by you#MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BTFA1Af4Mz
3 जुलाई 2018