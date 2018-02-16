अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   aamir khan grand party for secret superstar 900 crore

चीन में तहलका मचाने के बाद आमिर देंगे ग्रैंड पार्टी, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की कमाई 900 करोड़ के पार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:01 PM IST
aamir khan grand party for secret superstar 900 crore
1 of 5
सुपरस्टार आमिर खान की दो फिल्मों ने ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना डाला है, जिसे तोड़ना दूसरे सुपरस्टार्स के लिए थोड़ा मुश्किल लगता है। 'दंगल' की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई के बाद उनकी पिछले साल रिलीज फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' कामयाबी के झंडे गाड़ रही है। ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 900 करोड़ रुपए पार हो चुकी है। फिल्म ने सिर्फ चीन में ही 750 करोड़ रुपए कमा लिए हैं। फिल्म के इतने जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड के बाद अब आमिर सेलिब्रेट करने के मूड में हैं।
 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
aamir khan secret superstar zaira wasim

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

know all about serial hum paanch actress shoma anand
Bollywood

35 साल के करियर में 1 हिट फिर 'हम पांच' से घर-घर में मशहूर हुई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, 7 साल से है गुमनाम

16 फरवरी 2018

kangana ranaut hired the ex mangaer Anjali Atha of hritik roshan
Bollywood

5 साल बाद ऋतिक-कंगना के बीच फिर जुड़ा कनेक्शन, 'क्वीन' ने अचानक इतना बड़ा फैसला ले सभी को चौंकाया

16 फरवरी 2018

actress shoma anand birthday today and her life real facts
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की इस हीरोइन ने खुद किया था अपना करियर बर्बाद, ले लिया था यह अटल फैसला

16 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra Has Not send legal notice to nirav modi for frauding and nonpayment
Bollywood

PNB घोटालाः नीरव मोदी को नोटिस भेजने की खबरों पर सामने आईं प्रियंका, दिया बड़ा बयान

16 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar inaugurates sanitary pad machine in Mumbai
Bollywood

60 करोड़ की कमाई के बाद अक्षय कुमार ने महिलाओं को दिया खास तोहफा, देश भर में लाएंगे क्रांति

16 फरवरी 2018

a shop keeper from saudi arabia writes the priya prakash song
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश का गाना लिखने वाला चलाता है एक दुकान, 40 साल पहले लिखा था सॉन्ग

16 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

suhana khan shanaya kapoor in this pic
Bollywood

ब्लैक ड्रेस में कहर ढा रहीं शाहरुख खान की बेटी, बेस्ट फ्रेंड से चिपककर खिंचवाई फोटो

16 फरवरी 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Shraddha Kapoor Look You will never See before
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रद्धा कपूर ने ये क्या बना लिया अपना हाल, मुश्किल वक्त में साथ देने पहुंचे शाहिद कपूर

16 फरवरी 2018

kerala cm pinarayi vijayan post on facebook for priya prakash on intolerance
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश के वीडियो को देख CM ने डाला फेसबुक पोस्ट, जारी किया ये सरकारी फरमान

16 फरवरी 2018

after padman sidharth malhotra manoj bajpayee aiyaary banned in pakistan
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के बाद अब पाकिस्तान में 'अय्यारी' हुई बैन, वजह आर्मी बैकग्राउंड नहीं कुछ और

16 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor to celebrate birthday with wife Mira Rajput and Daughter Misha in radha soami Beas
Bollywood

पत्नी मीरा और बेटी मीशा के साथ आखिर क्या है शाहिद कपूर का बर्थडे प्लान ? यहां जानें

16 फरवरी 2018

rajni basumatary takes on sabyasachi mukherjee saree remark
Bollywood

सब्यसाची मुखर्जी को इस एक्ट्रेस का जवाब, कहा- '86 की उम्र में मां की मौत, कभी साड़ी नहीं पहनी'

16 फरवरी 2018

Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter's film Beyond the clouds to hit screens on 20th April 2018
Bollywood

क्यों बदल गई शाहिद कपूर के भाई ईशान खट्टर की इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट ?

16 फरवरी 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new dialogue promo release
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस के बारे में सुना डाला ऐसा डायलॉग, एक झटके में हो गया 'प्यार का पंचनामा'

16 फरवरी 2018

Aiyaary actor Sidharth Kapoor and Kriti sanon to star together in Mohit suri's Ek Villain sequel
Bollywood

आर्मी अफसर के बाद फिर विलेन बनेंगे सिद्धार्थ, इस बार श्रद्धा नहीं इस एक्ट्रेस से करेंगे रोमांस

16 फरवरी 2018

will Shahrukh Khan start shooting for Don 3 after Zero
Bollywood

ZERO बन चुके शाहरुख खान एक बार फिर बनेंगे डॉन, 'टाइगर' को देंगे टक्कर

16 फरवरी 2018

Veerey Ki Wedding song Hatt Ja Tau released, Sapna Choudhary can steal your heart
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में धमाकेदार एंट्री, टल्ली होकर नाची सपना चौधरी, सामने आ गया VIDEO

16 फरवरी 2018

dharmendra celebrate valentines day with his first wife prakash kaur
Bollywood

39 साल बाद धर्मेंद्र को आई पहली पत्नी की याद, हेमा मालिनी को छोड़ प्रकाश कौर के साथ मनाया Valentine

15 फरवरी 2018

salman mother finalize bride for salman khan evidence has also come
Bollywood

आखिरकार मां ने ही फाइनल की सलमान खान की दुल्हन, इसके सबूत भी आ गए सामने

16 फरवरी 2018

randhir kapoor and babita kapoor love story on his birthday
Bollywood

परिवार से बगावत कर रणधीर कपूर ने अपनी हीरोइन से की थी शादी, बिना तलाक लिए 19 साल तक पत्नी से रहे अलग

15 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul enact the Oru Adaar Love teaser LIVE
Bollywood

VIDEO: प्रिया प्रकाश को देखने के लिए उमड़ पड़ी हजारों की भीड़, 'होठों से कारतूस' चला किया घायल

15 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier: complaint against internet sensation priya prakash
Bollywood

पॉपुलर होने के 2 दिन बाद ही प्रिया प्रकाश के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई FIR, आरोप जान हैरान होंगे फैंस

14 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.