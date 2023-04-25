UP Board Result on DigiLocker: डिजिलॉकर पर ऐसे मिलेगा यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट, वर्षाें तक महफूज रहेगी मार्कशीट

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
UPMSP UP Board Result on DigiLocker: उत्तर प्रदेश, यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 डिजिलॉकर पर भी जारी किया जाएगा। यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट और मैट्रिक परीक्षा में बैठने वाले 58 लाख से अधिक छात्र यूपी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upresults.nic.in और Results.AmarUjala.Com से यूपी बोर्ड की मार्कशीट 2023 की जांच और डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। साथ ही यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 डिजिलॉकर प्लेटफॉर्म पर जारी किया जाएगा। जानिए डिजिलॉकर से यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 कैसे चेक करें-
Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Class X and XII 2023 #Results are to be #announced soon. Students get your results through #DigiLocker.— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 25, 2023
DigiLocker wishes Good Luck for your results. #UPMSP #Comingsoon #UPBoardresult2023 pic.twitter.com/5IBIH9lNcK
