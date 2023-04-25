Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Education ›   UP Board Result 2023 Marksheet on DigiLocker Know How To Check And Download

UP Board Result on DigiLocker: डिजिलॉकर पर ऐसे मिलेगा यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट, वर्षाें तक महफूज रहेगी मार्कशीट

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 10:59 AM IST
सार

UP Board Result DigiLocker: Results.AmarUjala.Com से यूपी बोर्ड की मार्कशीट 2023 की जांच और डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। साथ ही यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 डिजिलॉकर प्लेटफॉर्म पर जारी किया जाएगा।

UP Board Result 2023 Marksheet on DigiLocker Know How To Check And Download
डिजिलॉकर पर ऐसे मिलेगा यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

UPMSP UP Board Result on DigiLocker: उत्तर प्रदेश, यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 डिजिलॉकर पर भी जारी किया जाएगा। यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट और मैट्रिक परीक्षा में बैठने वाले 58 लाख से अधिक छात्र यूपी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upresults.nic.in और Results.AmarUjala.Com से यूपी बोर्ड की मार्कशीट 2023 की जांच और डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। साथ ही यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 डिजिलॉकर प्लेटफॉर्म पर जारी किया जाएगा। जानिए डिजिलॉकर से यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 कैसे चेक करें- 

 

 

UP Board Result 2023: डिजिलॉकर पर यूपी बोर्ड परिणाम 2023

डिजिलॉकर ने ट्वीट किया कि यूपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए अच्छी खबर है, आप जल्द ही अपने #DigiLocker अकाउंट पर अपने उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के परिणामों तक पहुंच सकेंगे। हम आपको शुभकामनाएं देते हैं! 
 

UP Board Result 2023: डिजिलॉकर से ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  1. एप स्टोर से डिजिलॉकर डाउनलोड करें या अपने वेब ब्राउजर पर digilocker.gov.in को एक्सेस करें।
  2. अपने पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर का उपयोग करके लॉग इन करें।
  3. यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट टैब पर जाएं।
  4. पूछे गए क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज करें, यदि कोई हो।
  5. अपनी यूपी बोर्ड मार्कशीट और सर्टिफिकेट एक्सेस करें।
  6. इसे डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य के संदर्भों के लिए एक प्रिंट आउट लें।




UP Board Result 2023 नवीनतम अपडेट

यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 जारी होने के बाद छात्रों को यूपी बोर्ड की मार्कशीट डाउनलोड करने के लिए अपना रोल नंबर और स्कूल कोड दर्ज करना होगा। उपरोक्त विवरण प्राप्त करने के लिए छात्रों को यूपीएमएसपी प्रवेश पत्र की जांच करने की आवश्यकता होगी। यूपी बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा 16 फरवरी से 4 मार्च तक और 10वीं की परीक्षा 16 फरवरी से 3 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी और 27,69,258 छात्र उत्तर प्रदेश की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। 

अमर उजाला पर मिलेगा परिणाम से जुड़ा हर अपडेट

उत्तर प्रदेश 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम से जुड़ा हर अपडेट अमर उजाला आप तक सबसे पहले पहुंचा रहा है। इसके लिए आप हमारी वेबसाइट amarujala.com/education पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा अमर उजाला आपको आपका परिणाम मोबाइल फोन पर भी उपलब्ध कराएगा। 
 


यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट मोबाइल पर सीधे पाने के लिए यहां High School Result पर क्लिक करें।  

यूपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट पाने के लिए यहां Intermediate Result पर क्लिक करें। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed