Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   CBSE Practical Exam 2021 Practical examinations of 10th and 12th from March 1 know these guidelines

CBSE Practical Exam 2021: दसवीं-बारहवीं की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से, जरूर पढ़ें ये दिशा-निर्देश

Lalit fulara
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ललित फुलारा
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 12:12 PM IST
सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम
सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
CBSE Practical Exam 2021: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड दसवीं और बारहवीं कक्षा की प्रायोगिक विषयों की परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 1 मार्च से लेकर 11 जून के बीच करेगा। इसे लेकर बोर्ड ने सभी संबंद्ध स्कूलों को सर्कुलर जारी कर दिया है। जिसमें सभी स्कूलों को प्रोजेक्ट असाइनमेंट, इंटर्नल एसेसमेंट 11 जून तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सभी स्कूलों को प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाओं के अंकों को बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जल्द से जल्द अपलोड करना होगा। इसके साथ ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाओं के लिए निर्देश भी जारी हुए हैं।

इसे भी पढ़ें-यूपी मुख्यमंत्री अभ्युदय योजना 2021: पंजीकरण प्रक्रिया शुरू, बसंत पंचमी पर होगा शुभ मुहूर्त
 
सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम
सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीएसई
सीबीएसई - फोटो : SELF
CBSE
CBSE - फोटो : social media
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
