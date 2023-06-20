Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Vanya Sharma is youngest yoga teacher with holds 8 book of records

International Yoga Day 2023: जानें कौन हैं सबसे छोटी योग टीचर, इतनी सी उम्र में बनाए ये अनोखे रिकॉर्ड

आदित्य पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:33 PM IST
सार

International Yoga Day 2023: दिल्ली की रहने वाली वान्या शर्मा सबसे छोटी योग टीचर हैं। केवल साढे पांच साल की उम्र में कुल 8 बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम हैं। योग पिता विरासत में मिला है।

Vanya Sharma is youngest yoga teacher with holds 8 book of records
दिल्ली की सबसे छोटी योग टीचर वान्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us

विस्तार

International Yoga Day 2023: वान्या शर्मा ने सबसे छोटी उम्र में सबसे ज्यादा आसन करने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। केवल साढे पांच साल की उम्र में कुल 8 बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम हैं। आयुष मंत्रालय की ओर से उन्हें सबसे छोटी योगिनी का खिताब मिल चुका है।

International Yoga Day 2023: पिता से विरासत में मिला है योग
वान्या को योग टीचर पिता हेमंत शर्मा से विरासत में योग मिला है। वे पीतमपुरा स्थित सनातन धर्म पब्लिक स्कूल में 11वीं, 12वीं के बच्चों को 2002 से योग सिखाती हैं। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान लॉकडाउन लगने के कारण हेमंत शर्मा पश्चिम विहार स्थित अपने घर से ऑनलाइन क्लासेज लिया करते थे। तब वान्या की उम्र केवल दो साल थी, वो पिता को देखकर योग करतीं। वान्या को ऐसा करता देख घर में सबको कौतूहल होता। लेकिन देखते ही देखते कुछ दिनों में वान्या कठिन से कठिन आसन आसानी से करने लगीं। वह ध्यान की अलग-अलग मुद्राएं जानती हैं।

हेमंत शर्मा ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से सूर्य नमस्कार प्रोजेक्ट चलाया गया। देशवासियों से विभिन्न ऐतिहासिक धरोहर और स्मारक स्थलों के पास जाकर योग करने व उसका वीडियो साझा करने के लिए कहा गया। तब वान्या ने पिता के साथ इंडिया गेट पर दिव्यांग बच्चों को योग सिखाया। नन्हीं योग टीचर वान्या का यह वीडियो लोगों के बीच खूब पसंद किया गया और वायरल हुआ। 

International Yoga Day 2023: वान्या से राष्ट्रपति से लेकर बाबा रामदेव तक मिल चुके
इसके कुछ महीने बाद राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में वान्या को आमंत्रित किया गया। जहां राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव के सामने वान्या ने अपने इस हुनर से सबको प्रभावित किया। उस समय वान्या की उम्र करीब चार साल थी, तब वान्या को बाबा रामदेव ने सम्मानित किया था। इस साल 11-12 फरवरी को ऋषिकेश में परमार्थ निकेतन के अंदर अंतरराष्ट्रीय योगिनी अवार्ड सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया। यहां वान्या को शबरी सम्मान दिया गया। इसके बाद 13-14 मार्च को आयुष मंत्रालय और मोरारजी देसाई इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ योग द्वारा योग उत्सव का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें वान्या शर्मा ने मंच से मंत्र उच्चारण व योगासन कराया।

International Yoga Day 2023: छोटी उम्र में अर्जित किए बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स
वान्या शर्मा एसडी पब्लिक स्कूल पीतमपुरा में अभी यूकेजी में पढ़ती हैं और वह अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर जाकर लोगों को योग सिखा चुकी हैं। मौजूदा समय वह मिशन योगा फॉर हेल्दी हार्ट की ब्रांड अंबेसडर हैं। अब तक इन्हें राइट च्वाॅइस अवार्ड 2022, एमजीए अवार्ड 2022, कल्कि गौरव सम्मान 2022, योग वीर सम्मान 2022, महर्षि घेरंड योग रत्न सम्मान 2022, डॉ सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन शिक्षा सम्मान 2022, इंटरनेशनल सोशल ऑनरेबल अवार्ड 2022, इंडिया स्टार इंडिपेंडेंट अवार्ड 2022, नेशनल चाइल्ड अवार्ड 2022, राष्ट्रीय रत्न सम्मान 2022, अटल गौरव सम्मान 2022, भारत रत्न डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम अवार्ड 2022 और शबरी सम्मान 2023 मिले हैं।

उपलब्धियां बड़े-बड़ों के होश उड़ा देंगी
आयुष मंत्रालय की ओर से मान्यता प्राप्त योगिनी, गिनीज बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, इंटरनेशनल बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, दो इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, योग बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड व यूनिवर्सल बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में वान्या शर्मा का नाम दर्ज है।

मशहूर हस्तियों ने किया सम्मानित
कई मशहूर हस्तियों ने वान्या की प्रतिभा को सम्मान दिया है, जिनमें स्वामी रामदेव, आचार्य बालकृष्ण, स्वामी चिदानंद सरस्वती, डॉ किरण बेदी, नोबल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी, अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल और अभिनेता राकेश बेदी ने अलग-अलग मंच पर इन्हें सम्मानित किया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed