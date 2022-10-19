Delhi: यूजीसी ने भारतीय और नाइजीरियाई छात्रों के बीच हुए विवाद पर हरियाणा की निजी यूनिवर्सिटी से मांगी रिपोर्ट

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने बुधवार को हरियाणा के सोहना में जीडी गोयनका विश्वविद्यालय से परिसर में भारतीय और नाइजीरियाई छात्रों के बीच हुई झड़प पर रिपोर्ट मांगी है। यूजीसी ने विश्वविद्यालय को यह सुनिश्चित करने का भी निर्देश दिया कि ऐसी घटनाएं दोबारा न हों।
Gurugram, Haryana | UGC seeks detailed report in GD Goenka university matter— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
UGC has asked University to take appropriate action on the issue relating to tensions between Nigerian & local students. UGC has also asked University to ensure that such incidents are avoided in future https://t.co/znB7Q6YFW5 pic.twitter.com/BSvbITSGUw
