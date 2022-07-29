Coal Scam Case: पूर्व कोयला सचिव एचसी गुप्ता दोषी करार, सीबीआई स्पेशल कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला

दिल्ली से एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने पूर्व कोयला सचिव एचसी गुप्ता और अन्य अधिकारियों को कोयला आवंटन घोटाले मामले में दोषी करार दिया गया है। गुप्ता व अन्य अधिकारियों पर निजी कंपनी को महाराष्ट्र कोयला ब्लॉक के आवंटन में अनियमितताओं से संबंधित कोयला घोटाला मामले में आरोपी बनाया गया था। अदालत ने उक्त सभी पर लगाए गए सभी आरोप सही पाए। जिसको देखते हुए दोषी करार दिया है।

Delhi | Special CBI court convicts former Coal secretary HC Gupta and others in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Maharashtra coal block to a Nagpur-based private company