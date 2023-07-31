Shraddha Walkar Case: कोर्ट में जज के सामने फूट-फूट कर रोए श्रद्धा के पिता, बोले- कई परेशानियों से गुजर रहा

दिल्ली कोर्ट में सोमवार को श्रद्धा हत्याकांड पर सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान श्रद्धा के पिता विकास वालकर ने कोर्ट में जानकारी दी। श्रद्धा के पिता विकास वालकर ने कहा कि मुझे यहां आने के लिए बहुत संघर्ष करना पड़ा है। यहां आने में हमें हर दिन कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मैं चाहता हूं कि आफताब पूनावाला को मौत की सजा दी जाए। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई पांच अगस्त को होगी।

