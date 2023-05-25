Delhi: सीरियल किलर और दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को रोहिणी कोर्ट से उम्रकैद की सजा, 30 मासूमों को बनाया था शिकार

दिल्ली की रोहिणी कोर्ट ने आरोपी रविंद्र कुमार को एक 6 साल की बच्ची की हत्या और दुष्कर्म के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। 6 साल की बच्ची के अपहरण, दुष्कर्म और हत्या का दोषी पाया गया है। आरोपी 2008 से 2015 के बीच 30 बच्चियों के अपहरण और हत्या के मामले में शामिल था। जबकि कोर्ट में तीन मामलों की सुनवाई हुई है।

Delhi's Rohini Court awards life sentence to Ravinder Kumar. He was convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a 6-year-old girl.