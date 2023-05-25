Delhi: सीरियल किलर और दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को रोहिणी कोर्ट से उम्रकैद की सजा, 30 मासूमों को बनाया था शिकार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली की रोहिणी कोर्ट ने आरोपी रविंद्र कुमार को एक 6 साल की बच्ची की हत्या और दुष्कर्म के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। 6 साल की बच्ची के अपहरण, दुष्कर्म और हत्या का दोषी पाया गया है। आरोपी 2008 से 2015 के बीच 30 बच्चियों के अपहरण और हत्या के मामले में शामिल था। जबकि कोर्ट में तीन मामलों की सुनवाई हुई है।
Delhi's Rohini Court awards life sentence to Ravinder Kumar. He was convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a 6-year-old girl.
He was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of 30 children between 2008 to 2015. Trials of only three cases were conducted. — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed