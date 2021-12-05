दिल्ली: केजरीवाल के आवास के बाहर शिक्षकों का धरना, पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रमुख सिद्धू भी पहुंचे

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू दिल्ली सरकार के गेस्ट शिक्षकों के धरने में शामिल हुए हैं। स्थायी नौकरी इन शिक्षकों की मांग है।
पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रमुख नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू दिल्ली सरकार के गेस्ट शिक्षकों के धरने में शामिल हुए हैं। शिक्षक, सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। स्थायी नौकरी इन शिक्षकों की मांग है।
Delhi | Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Delhi government guest teachers who are holding a protest over their demand for permanent jobs outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/SnrpXLPH0D— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021
