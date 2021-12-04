मनी लॉड्रिंग मामला: पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने ईडी की चार्जशीट पर संज्ञान लिया, आरोपियों को भी कॉपी देने को कहा

पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 200 करोड़ रुपये के मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में मास्टरमाइंड सुकेश चंद्रशेखर, लीना मारिया पॉल और अन्य के खिलाफ दायर ईडी की चार्जशीट पर संज्ञान लिया। कोर्ट ने ईडी से मामले के सभी आरोपियों को चार्जशीट की कॉपी देने को कहा है। फिलहाल सभी आरोपी न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं।
Patiala House Court takes cognizance of ED's chargesheet filed against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul & others in Rs 200 Cr money laundering case. Court asks ED to supply a copy of chargesheet to all accused in the case. All accused presently in judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/NehnZuux9x— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
