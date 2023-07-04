Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh : पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने नाबालिग पहलवान और पिता से मांगा जवाब, जारी किया नोटिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बृजभूषण शरण के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल हो चुकी है और कोर्ट में सुनवाई हो रही है। इसी बीच दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने नाबालिग की कैंसिलेशन रिपोर्ट पर जवाब मांगा है। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने शिकायतकर्ता और उसके पिता को नोटिस जारी किया है और एक अगस्त को पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है। कोर्ट ने पॉक्सो केस में दिल्ली पुलिस के द्वारा कैंसिलेशन रिपोर्ट पर विचार किया और इस मामले पर जवाब मांगा है।
#UPDATE | Delhi's Patiala House Court issues notice to complainant/her father for August 1.
The court considered the cancellation report filed by the Delhi in POCSO Case, and thereafter sought response. — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed