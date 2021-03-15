शहर चुनें

NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened

दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर : यातायात के लिए खोला गया एनएच-24

Dushyant Sharma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा
Updated Mon, 15 Mar 2021 07:25 AM IST
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति को देखते हुए और साथ ही मार्ग बंद होने से लोगों को होने वाली परेशानियों के मद्देनजर एनएच-24 खोल दिया गया है । 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार दिल्ली से गाजियाबाद की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग यातायात के लिए खोल दिया गया है। मार्ग खोलने से पहले यूपी और दिल्ली पुलिस से मशविरा किया गया था।  

delhi delhi ncr nh 24 highway

