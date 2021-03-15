दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर : यातायात के लिए खोला गया एनएच-24

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति को देखते हुए और साथ ही मार्ग बंद होने से लोगों को होने वाली परेशानियों के मद्देनजर एनएच-24 खोल दिया गया है ।

In view of prevailing law & order situation at the Ghazipur border & considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh: Delhi Police