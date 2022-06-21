दिल्ली: पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, कैता गैंग का सरगना गिरफ्तार, 14 कारतूस बरामद

दिल्ली पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। मंगलवार को पुलिस ने बताया कि 30 से अधिक जघन्य और अन्य अपराधों में शामिल कैता गैंग के सरगना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उसके पास से 10 पिस्तौल और .315 व .32 बोर के 14 कारतूस बरामद किए गए हैं।
The kingpin of Kaita gang arrested. He was involved in more than 30 cases of heinous and other crimes. 10 pistols along with 14 live cartridges of .315 bore and .32 bore were recovered from him: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
