दिल्ली: नेहरू प्लेस स्थित एक शोरूम में लगी आग, दमकर विभाग ने पाया काबू

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a showroom located on the first floor of a muli-storey building in Nehru Place. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
#UPDATE | Fire that broke out in a showroom located on the first floor of a muli-storey building in Nehru Place is now under control. No casualties have been reported.— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
