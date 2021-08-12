बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Delhi › fire breaks out in a showroom located on the first floor of a muli-storey building in Nehru Place

दिल्ली: नेहरू प्लेस स्थित एक शोरूम में लगी आग, दमकर विभाग ने पाया काबू

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Thu, 12 Aug 2021 06:33 PM IST

सार

आग कैसे लगी है अभी इस बात की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। पुलिस ने बताया इस घटना में किसी तरह का जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार

दक्षिणी दिल्ली स्थित कंप्यूटर मार्केट नेहरू प्लेस में एक शोरूम में गुरुवार को आग लगने की अफरातफरी मच गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आग बहुमंजिला इमारत की पहली मंजिल पर लगी थी। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की छह गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद रहीं। 
हालांकि आग कैसे लगी है अभी इस बात की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है । पुलिस ने बताया कि इस घटना में किसी तरह का जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। 
 

city & states delhi delhi police nehru place
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

