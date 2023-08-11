Delhi Fire: लेडी हार्डिंग कॉलेज में लगी आग, दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली के एक कॉलेज में आग लगने की सूचना मिली है। दिल्ली दमकल विभाग की ओर से जानकारी देकर बताया गया है कि दिल्ली के लेडी हार्डिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज के एनाटॉमी डिपार्टमेंट में आग लगी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई है। फिलहाल, आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी भी तरह के भारी नुकसान की कोई सचूना नहीं मिली है।
A fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi. A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, no casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/tgeFWT1fDX— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed