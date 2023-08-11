Delhi Fire: लेडी हार्डिंग कॉलेज में लगी आग, दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

दिल्ली के एक कॉलेज में आग लगने की सूचना मिली है। दिल्ली दमकल विभाग की ओर से जानकारी देकर बताया गया है कि दिल्ली के लेडी हार्डिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज के एनाटॉमी डिपार्टमेंट में आग लगी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई है। फिलहाल, आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी भी तरह के भारी नुकसान की कोई सचूना नहीं मिली है।

A fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi. A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, no casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/tgeFWT1fDX