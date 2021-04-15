बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Traffic police closes Ghazipur Tikri Singhu Mungeshpur and Harewali border

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक अपडेट: राजधानी की पांच सीमाएं बंद, नहीं हो सकती वाहनों की आवाजाही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Thu, 15 Apr 2021 12:43 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण और लगातार कई महीनों से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर यातायात पुलिस ने कुछ सीमाओं को बंद रखने का फैसला लिया है। यातायात पुलिस ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।
आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करते हुए दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लिखा कि वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए दिल्ली की कुछ सीमाओं को बंद कर दिया गया है। इसमें गाजियाबाद से दिल्ली जाने वाला गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, सिंघु बॉर्डर, मुंगेशपुर, हरेवाली बॉर्डर और टिकरी बॉर्डर शामिल हैं।


city & states delhi delhi traffic police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

