Delhi : IGI एयरपोर्ट पर एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ान से 75 लाख की तीन सोने की छड़ें बरामद, पड़ताल शुरू

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Delhi | Three gold bars worth approx Rs 75 lakh recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The gold, along with its packing material, has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/m8q7TVrVD5— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed