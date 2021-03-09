शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस ने नशीली दवाओं के गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, 10 किलो हेरोइन जब्त, तीन गिरफ्तार

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 07:29 PM IST
तरराज्यीय नशीली दवाओं के गिरोह का भंडाफोड़।
तरराज्यीय नशीली दवाओं के गिरोह का भंडाफोड़। - फोटो : ट्विटर ANI
दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक अंतरराज्यीय नशीली दवाओं के गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। साथ ही गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस दौरान पुलिस ने 10 किलोग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की। जिसकी बाजार में कीमत 40 करोड़ रुपये है। 
