दिल्ली: यूथ कांग्रेस नेता गुरलाल सिंह हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, कनाडा में रची गई थी साजिश 

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests three persons, in connection with the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh in Faridkot, Punjab on February 18

Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell arrested three persons from Sarai Kale Khan area. During interrogation, it was revealed that Gurlal's death was conspired in Canada by Goldie Brar, who is a history-sheeter: Manishi Chandra, DCP Special Cell pic.twitter.com/1agAtEMqg5