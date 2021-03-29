बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Police issued a total of 3282 challans for traffic violations

होली: हुड़दंगियों पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिखाई सख्ती, दिनभर में काटे 3282 चालान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Tue, 30 Mar 2021 12:47 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में पुलिस ने होली के दिन सख्ती बरती। पुलिस ने वाहनों पर हुड़दंग मचाने वाले और यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की है। 
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को यातायात उल्लंघन के लिए कुल 3282 चालान काटे हैं। इनमें 1255 लोगों ने हेलमेट नहीं पहनना था। पुलिस ने इनके चालान किए हैं। 

इसके अलावा बाइक पर तीन सवारियों को बैठाकर यात्रा करने वाले 70 लोगों के चालान किए हैं। पुलिस ने नशे में ड्राइविंग के लिए 100 और खतरनाक ड्राइविंग के लिए 121 चालान काटे हैं। 

 

city & states delhi delhi traffic police delhi police holi 2021
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

