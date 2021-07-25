बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing arrested Ramchand Karunakaran MD of ILFS Transportation Network Ltd

दिल्ली पुलिस: आईएलएफएस के एमडी रामचंद करुणाकरण गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों रुपये की धोखाधड़ी और जालसाजी का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार Updated Sun, 25 Jul 2021 01:53 PM IST

सार

आरोपी एमडी की गिरफ्तारी करीब 100 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी, जालसाजी और आपराधिक हेराफेरी के मामले में हुई है। दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने आरोपी रामचंद के मुंबई से गिरफ्तार किया है।
arrest
arrest - फोटो : istock

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को रविवार को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी। पुलिस ने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लीजिंग फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज (आईएल एंड एफएस) ट्रांसपोर्टेशन नेटवर्क लिमिटेड के एमडी रामचंद करुणाकरण को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 
आरोपी एमडी की गिरफ्तारी करीब 100 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी, जालसाजी और आपराधिक हेराफेरी के मामले में हुई है। दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने आरोपी रामचंद के मुंबई से गिरफ्तार किया है। आईएल एंड एफएस रेल लिमिटेड के निदेशकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 

city & states delhi ramchand karunakaran arrest delhi police
