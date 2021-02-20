शहर चुनें

'अपनों' से जुल्म और जिल्लत झेल रही हैं दिल्ली की महिलाएं, आंकड़ों ने खोली एक और सच्चाई

Dushyant Sharma
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 06:47 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
देश की राजधानी में महिलाओं को अजनबियों से खतरे की आशंका बेहद कम है। उनके दुश्मन तो 'अपने' ही परिजन और रिश्तेदार हैं। पिछले साल (2020) उनके खिलाफ अपराधों में इनकी भागीदारी 58 फीसदी थी, जबकि 26 फीसदी अपराधी किसी न किसी रूप में परिचित थे।
 
