Home ›   Delhi ›    Delhi news: Fire at furniture market in Kirti Nagar

दिल्ली : कीर्ति नगर के फर्नीचर मार्केट में लगी आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Wed, 21 Apr 2021 07:18 AM IST
मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ी...
मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ी... - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कीर्ति नगर के फर्नीचर मार्केट में आग लग गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं।  
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a furniture market in Kirti Nagar, fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/uOhUAY0q8F

— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
आपके बता दें कि कुछ ही दिन पहले पूर्वी दिल्ली के शास्त्री पार्क में आग लगी थी जिसमें 25द दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई थीं। मार्केट में ही खड़े कुछ दोपहिया वाहन व माल से लदा एक ट्रक भी आग की चपेट में आ गया था। 
 
 

city & states delhi fire in delhi
