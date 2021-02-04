गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से कीलों को हटाने पर बोली दिल्ली पुलिस- इन्हें निकाला नहीं जा रहा जगह बदली जा रही

{"_id":"601b81c826dd2728101d3e45","slug":"delhi-nail-that-were-fixed-near-barricades-at-ghazipur-border-are-being-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938- \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कील उखाड़ता कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"601b81c826dd2728101d3e45","slug":"delhi-nail-that-were-fixed-near-barricades-at-ghazipur-border-are-being-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938- \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसानों ने उखाड़ी कीलें
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"601b81c826dd2728101d3e45","slug":"delhi-nail-that-were-fixed-near-barricades-at-ghazipur-border-are-being-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938- \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली पुलिस ने हटवाईं कील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"601b81c826dd2728101d3e45","slug":"delhi-nail-that-were-fixed-near-barricades-at-ghazipur-border-are-being-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938- \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली पुलिस ने हटवाईं कील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"601b81c826dd2728101d3e45","slug":"delhi-nail-that-were-fixed-near-barricades-at-ghazipur-border-are-being-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938- \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बनाई कंक्रीट की दीवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला