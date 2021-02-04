शहर चुनें
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से कीलों को हटाने पर बोली दिल्ली पुलिस- इन्हें निकाला नहीं जा रहा जगह बदली जा रही

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 11:35 AM IST
कील उखाड़ता कर्मचारी
1 of 5
कील उखाड़ता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली से कौशांबी की तरफ आने वाली सड़क पर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा दो दिन पहले लगाई गई नुकीली कीलों को बृहस्पतिवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस ने ही हटा दिया। हालांकि बाद में पुलिस ने सफाई दी कि ऐसे वीडियो और तस्वीरें प्रसारित हो रही हैं जिसमें यह दिखाया जा रहा है कि गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर से कीलें हटाई जा रही हैं। जबकि इन कीलों की जगह बदली जा रही है। बाॅर्डर पर तैयारियां पहले जैसी ही हैं।
किसानों ने उखाड़ी कीलें
किसानों ने उखाड़ी कीलें - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली पुलिस ने हटवाईं कील
दिल्ली पुलिस ने हटवाईं कील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बनाई कंक्रीट की दीवार
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बनाई कंक्रीट की दीवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
