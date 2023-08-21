Delhi Minor Girl Case: भाजपा के आरोपों पर आतिशी की सफाई, बोलीं- दुष्कर्म का आरोपी कभी नहीं था मेरा OSD

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Delhi Minor Girl Case: दिल्ली महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री आतिशी ने सोमवार को भाजपा के आरोपों सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। जिसमें कहा गया था कि उनके विभाग में आरोपी प्रमोदय खाखा को ऑफिसर ऑन स्पेशल ड्यूटी यानी ओएसडी के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया था। जो कई महीनों तक अपने दोस्त की बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत के दौरान आतिशी ने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह से गलत आरोप है। आरोपी ने कभी मेरे साथ काम नहीं किया।
The officer charged with raping a minor was Kejriwal Govt's favourite.— Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) August 21, 2023
Had been handpicked to serve as OSD to the Minister of WCD.@SwatiJaiHind will do well to stop her drama and @ArvindKejriwal should answer why was the rapist officer handpicked to serve as his Ministers OSD.… pic.twitter.com/plKEPunAQO
