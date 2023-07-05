Delhi : बिजली संबंधित सेवाएं आवश्यक, LG सक्सेना ने आपूर्तिकर्ताओं की हड़ताल पर लगाई छह माह की पाबंदी

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने राजधानी में बिजली से संबंधित सेवाओं को आवश्यक घोषित करते हुए बीएसईएस राजधानी पावर लिमिटेड (बीआरपीएल), बीएसईएस यमुना पावर लिमिटेड (बीवाईपीएल), टाटा पावर दिल्ली डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लिमिटेड (टीपीडीडीएल) और डीटीएल, आईपीजीसीएल, पीपीसीएल के इंजीनियरों और कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल पर अगले छह महीनों के लिए रोक लगा दी है। यह आदेश इन आपूर्तिकर्ता कंपनियों पर 4 जुलाई 2023 से 1 जनवरी 2024 तक के लागू रहेगा।

Delhi LG declares the services related to electricity, as essential and prohibits the strike by engineers and employees of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) & DTL, IPGCL, PPCL, the power service… pic.twitter.com/eViESPO2Mc