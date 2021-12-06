दिल्ली: सरकार ने एतिहाद एयरवेज को जारी किया नोटिस, कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के उल्लंघन का मामला

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का कथित तौर पर उल्लंघन करने के मामले में एतिहाद एयरवेज को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। यह नोटिस दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया है। जिसमें केंद्र द्वारा कोरोनवायरस वायरस के नए वैरिएंट ओमिक्रॉन को लेकर जारी किए गए दिशानिर्देशों के उल्लंघन पर सवाल किया गया है।
Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the Coronavirus variant Omicron, reads an official statement— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
