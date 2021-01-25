Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi fire breaks out in guest house of yusuf sarai due to explosion in two lpg cylinders

दिल्लीः युसूफ सराय के एक गेस्ट हाउस में लगी आग, दो सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट के चलते हुई दुर्घटना

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 09:18 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के युसूफ सराय स्थित एक गेस्ट हाउस में सोमवार सुबह आग लग जाने से हड़कंप मच गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंंची और आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास कर रही हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार गेस्ट हाउस के मालिक के घर पर दो सिलिंडरों में ब्लास्ट हो गया, जिसके चलते आग लग गई। दरअसल गेस्ट हाउस और उसके मालिक का घर एक ही इमारत की दो मंजिलों पर स्थित है। इसी वजह से घर में ब्लास्ट हुए सिलिंडर के चलते गेस्ट हाउस में भी आग लग गई।


मौके पर दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां राहत व बचाव कार्य में लगी हैं। हालांकि अभी किसी तरह के जानमाल की क्षति की कोई खबर नहीं है। 

